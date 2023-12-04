Data from Australia.

Australia Company Gross Operating Profits (Q3) -1.3% q/q

expected -0.5%, prior -13.1%

Business inventories q/q 1.2%, this large build in inventories will adding notably to economic growth in Q3 (i.e. GDP)

expected -0.6%, prior -1.9%

Company Profits Pre-Tax 1.6% q/q

prior -14.6%

---

Also monthly data, housing finance for October:

Home Loans +5.6% m/m

expected +1.1%, prior -0.1%

Owner Occupier Loan Value +5.6% m/m

prior +0.8%

Investment lending for homes (Oct) +5% m/m

prior +2%

---

And, ANZ Indeed Job Advertisements for November -4.6% m/m

prior -3.4%

has declined 8.4% over the last three months, but remains high compared to historical levels

---

AUD update, the only data it pays much attention toa t present is inflation data. The bul of the movement is on global developments. Powell spoke on Friday, sending risk assets higher.