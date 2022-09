July 2022 Australian housing finance data

headline Home Loans Value for July -8.5% m/m

vs expected -3.5% & prior -4.4%

Investor Loans -11.2% m/m

expected -4.0%, prior -6.3%

more to come

-

Estimate 3 for 2022-23 is $146.4b. This is 11.7% higher than Estimate 2 for 2022-23