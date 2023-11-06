Melbourne Institute Inflation gauge
-0.1% m/m
- prior 0% m/m
5.1% y/y
- prior 5.7%
That m/m decline is not a smoking gun for a Reserve Bank of Australia rate hike tomorrow. From last week:
