Net exports are expected to detract 0.2% from Q1 GDP Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is the monetary value of all the goods and services produced within a country's borders in a specific period of time, typically a year. It is used to measure the economic activity and growth of a country. Periods shorter than a year are often presented in an annualized or year-over-year format.There are three ways to calculate GDP:The expenditure approach: GDP is calculated by adding up all the spending on goods and services within a country. This includes consumer s, not as much was expected:

expected -0.6%, prior +1.1%

Current account surplus is AUD The Australian dollar (AUD) is the official currency of Australia, which is also used in Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Norfolk Island, as well as independent pacific states.Introduced in 1966, the AUD is currently the fifth most traded currency in the world, behind only the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and British pound.The currency is very important to forex markets and is routinely used as a carry trade against other majors.The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is the central bank $12.3bn

expected surplus $15bn, prior +$14.1bn

The 'public demand' (investment) component of GDP is expected to contribute +0.2%.

Q1 GDP data is due Wednesday, 7 June 2023 at 11.30am Sydney time, which is 0130 GMT and 9.30pm US Eastern time.

Given the components we have seen so far it appears Q1 GDP will be positive. It all depends on the consumer contribution, we don't get an advance reading on this.

---

Still ahead for today is the Reserve Bank of Australia statement due at 2.30pm Sydney time

0430 GMT, 0030 US Eastern time

Consensus expectations is for an hold decision but its not a foregone conclusion, this is very much a 'live' meeting.

The RBA rate hike cycle so far: