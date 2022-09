Australia, Balance of Payments, Current Account data

Current Account Balance (June quarter 2022) Surplus AUD18.3bn

expected +AUD22bn

prior A$7.5bn surplus

Net exports to contribute 1% to Q2 GDP (a huge trade surplus for Australia, surging exports but not so much for imports)

0.9% expected

-1.7% prior

Public demand to add 0.1% to Q2 GDP (made up of public investment at +0.3%, minus 0.2% for spending)