The Melbourne Institute Survey of Consumer Inflationary Expectations

October 2024 comes in at 4.0%

a sharp drop from September's 4.4%

The Reserve Bank of Australia target band is 2 to 3% for inflation.

Current official CPI and cash rates (this from the RBA website):

The most recent communication from the RBA is not dovish:

