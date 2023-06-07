Australian economic growth data for the January - March period 2023.

0.2% q/q for a miss on already low estimates

  • expected 0.3%, prior 0.5%

2.3% y/y

  • expected 2.4%, prior 2.7%

Inflation indicator in the data ... little sign of diminishing price pressures here:

  • The GDP implicit price deflator rose 1.9 per cent in the March quarter and 6.8 per cent compared to March 2022.

Growth components:

More:

  • Household saving ratio decreased to 3.7% from 4.4%, the lowest level since June 2008. Sheesh, drawing down savings contributed to crappy economic growth. Not good.
  • Productivity down 0.3% to be down 4.6% over the year
Australia q1 gdp 2023