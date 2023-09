Economic growth data from Australia in the April to June quarter of 2023.

+0.4% q/q

expected +0.3%, prior +0.2%

+2.1% y/y

expected 1.8%, prior 2.3%

The Chain Price Index inflation indicator is at -2.2% for the quarter.

A better-than-expected result for the growth data ended June 30. Its not all good news though, labour productivity fell in the Q.

AUD/USD down a few tics. As is NZD, GBP, EUR, CAD ... so a bit of a USD move really.

USD/CNH is where the action is ...