Australian data for the July, August & September quarter of 2022.

Current account balance comes in at -2.3 bn AUD

  • expected +6.2bn aud
  • prior +18.3bn

Net exports to contribute -0.2% to Q3 GDP

  • expected -0.6%
  • prior +1.0%

Australian GDP data for Q3 will be published on Wednesday, 7 December 2022 at 0030 GMT. The data also show that government spending will net detract from the GDP result. That may well be not such a bad thing given the enormous, and welcome, splash of cash to deal with the pandemic in prior years.

Yet to come from Australia today - Reserve Bank of Australia decision.

Philip Lowe gives a back hand slap to rate rises

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe