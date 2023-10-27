That's a very substantial q/q rise for the PPI.

This data is from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), some commentary from their report:

higher prices for construction, petroleum and energy were compounded by broad-based price increases in services, particularly health and childcare

New financial year contract negotiations, indexation clauses, annual wage cost reviews and increasing operating costs contributed to price rises across services industries.

After the broad jump in CPI we saw in the data earlier this week this data is also showing higher services costs. Surely the Reserve Bank of Australia cannot maintain its complacency on inflation. It threatens to get away from them further.

The Bank next meet on 7 November and I, along with pretty much everyone, expect a 25bp RBA Rate hike.

Except for the RBA, they are still undecided apparently. RBA Gov. Bullock spoke yesterday and was non-committal, info in this link:

---

The Producer Price Index (PPI) measures a change in input prices of raw, semi-finished or finished goods and services.