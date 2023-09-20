Westpac comments on the data.

The six-month annualised growth rate in the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index, which indicates the likely pace of economic activity relative to trend three to nine months into the future, rose slightly to -0.50% in August from -0.56% in July

Leading Index growth rate still negative at –0.5%.

Negative reads have now persisted since August 2022.

Indicator correctly predicted growth slowdown in 2023.

Growth outlook for next 3–9 months remains poor with per capita GDP declines likely to continue.

WPAC also include their outlook for the next Reserve Bank of Australia meeting, which is on October 3: