The Westpac-Melbourne Institute leading index indicates the likely pace of economic activity relative to trend over the next three to nine months.

The February result is still negative, coming in at -0.94%. This is a slight improvement from January's -1.04%.

  • the growth rate has been in negative territory for seven months in a row
  • and still points to below-trend growth in the months ahead

Westpac chief economist Bill Evans said the slowdown reflects

  • the lagged effect of the rise in interest rates
  • the fall in real wages
  • a bottoming-out of the savings rate
  • falling house prices

And

  • "Recent developments in the global banking system are unlikely to significantly impact Australia's financial system but will be a further headwind for the major advanced economies, particularly through a reduction in credit availability and knock to confidence,"
  • "This, in turn, will have indirect implications for Australia's growth prospects."

I posted earlier on WPAC's RBA forecast for April and May:

The cycle so far from the RBA.

10 meetings, 10 hikes in a row (there was no meeting in January).

rba rate hike cycle 22 March 2023