The Westpac-Melbourne Institute leading index indicates the likely pace of economic activity relative to trend over the next three to nine months.

The February result is still negative, coming in at -0.94%. This is a slight improvement from January's -1.04%.

the growth rate has been in negative territory for seven months in a row

and still points to below-trend growth in the months ahead

Westpac chief economist Bill Evans said the slowdown reflects

the lagged effect of the rise in interest rates

the fall in real wages

a bottoming-out of the savings rate

falling house prices

And

"Recent developments in the global banking system are unlikely to significantly impact Australia's financial system but will be a further headwind for the major advanced economies, particularly through a reduction in credit availability and knock to confidence,"

"This, in turn, will have indirect implications for Australia's growth prospects."

----

I posted earlier on WPAC's RBA forecast for April and May:

--

The cycle so far from the RBA.

10 meetings, 10 hikes in a row (there was no meeting in January).