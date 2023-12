The Westpac indicator for December 2023 rises to 82.1, an eight-month high

from 79.9 in November

I noted earlier on the weekly figures that, despite jumping to their highest since February, were still awfully pessimistic.

WPAC make the same point on their index:

"The gloom that deepened last month has lifted slightly heading into year-end'

"But consumers remain far from upbeat"

***

Earlier today:

2023 has been the second-worst calendar year for sentiment, with records going back to 1974.