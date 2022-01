0030GMT Australian employment report for December

Employment Change: K expected 30.0K, prior 366.1K

Unemployment Rate: % expected 4.5%, prior 4.6%

Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was 128.3K

Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was 237.8K

Participation Rate: % expected 66.2%, prior was 66.1%

The survey was taken between 28 November and 11 December, prior to the Omicron outbreak. The January report will show negative effects but not this one.

Also coming up tomorrow is the People's Bank of China loan prime rate setting: