Australian Trade Balance (MoM) (Dec) 5,085mn

expected 7,000mn, prior 6,792mn

Imports (MoM) (Dec) +5.9%

prior +1.4%

surge in imports of capital equipment, oil products and consumption goods

Exports (MoM) (Dec) +1.1%

prior +4.2%

gains in iron ore exports

***

AUD down a few tics only:

AUD is being around on global developments more than on local data at present.