The data is here:
Australian employment report for November: Employment Change: +366.1K (expected 200K)
- Australian labour market report for Nov. 2021 shows the unemployment rate at 4.6% (expected 5.0%)
A very solid report indeed.
AUD/USD had popped just a little, held back perhaps by a dovish RBA Governor Lowe earlier in the session:
- RBA Governor Lowe repeats that in no hurry to raise interest rates
- RBA Gov. Lowe says not his job to target high house prices, higher rates not the solution
AUD/USD chart: