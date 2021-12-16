The data is here:

Australian employment report for November: Employment Change: +366.1K (expected 200K)

  • Australian labour market report for Nov. 2021 shows the unemployment rate at 4.6% (expected 5.0%)

A very solid report indeed.

AUD/USD had popped just a little, held back perhaps by a dovish RBA Governor Lowe earlier in the session:

AUD/USD chart:

aud chart 16 December 2021