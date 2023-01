The Australian dollar dropped after the employment report:

Australian December unemployment rate 3.5% vs. expected at 3.4% and prior also 3.4%

Australian dollar lower following the jobs report

AUD/USD has extended lower still, to just under 0.6900.

NZD/USD has lost some ground with it.

EUR is a touch softer. USD/JPY has gained back top above a128.60.

Apart from what has been posted there is nothing fresh.