Australian Dollar Futures (6A Mar 2025): Day Trading Analysis and Key Levels [Jan 03, 2025]

The Australian Dollar Futures (6A March 2025) are consolidating after bottoming near 0.618 two days ago. Currently, price is trading just above today’s developing VWAP at 0.62125 and yesterday’s VWAP at 0.62080. Below is a breakdown of key levels and scenarios for day traders to monitor.

Key Levels for Australian Dollar Futures Today

Bearish Levels to Watch

0.62019: The closing VWAP of December 30th. Sustained price action below this level would signal bearish momentum.

Bullish Levels to Watch

0.62257: The closing VWAP of December 30th. Price exceeding this level would indicate bullish strength and open the door to further upside.

Day Trading Outlook for 6A Futures

The Australian Dollar Futures remain in a consolidation phase, trading near key levels that could act as price magnets.

Above 0.62257: A break above the VWAP of December 30th signals bullish momentum, with resistance at 0.62325 and 0.626 . These levels are likely to attract profit-taking and increased liquidity.

A break above the of December 30th signals bullish momentum, with resistance at and . These levels are likely to attract profit-taking and increased liquidity. Below 0.62019: Price moving below this level would indicate bearish control, with targets at 0.61925 and 0.61805. These areas are critical support zones where reversals or temporary bounces may occur.

Practical Considerations for Traders

For Shorts: If entering a short near the current price, monitor 0.61925 and 0.61805 for partial profit-taking opportunities. These levels are likely to see reactions from long traders or algo activity.

If entering a short near the current price, monitor and for partial profit-taking opportunities. These levels are likely to see reactions from long traders or algo activity. For Longs: A bullish breakout above 0.62257 sets up potential moves toward 0.62325 and 0.626. Watch these levels for opportunities to take partial profits or adjust stops.

As always, structure trades with an attractive reward-to-risk ratio and monitor price action closely around these key levels. Visit ForexLive.com for other perspectives.