I'm carefully watching the Australian economy at the moment for signs that higher interest rates are biting as mortgage holders feel the squeeze. A good reading will come with January retail sales at 2330 GMT today. The consensus is for a +1.5% reading after a 3.9% contraction in December.

For now, AUD/USD is tracking the risk trade and making small gains. It's up 16 pips to 0.6742 which is a session high and narrowly above Friday's US highs.

There's room for more of a retracement here as other markets completely wipe out Friday's decline.