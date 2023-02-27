I'm carefully watching the Australian economy at the moment for signs that higher interest rates are biting as mortgage holders feel the squeeze. A good reading will come with January retail sales at 2330 GMT today. The consensus is for a +1.5% reading after a 3.9% contraction in December.

For now, AUD /USD is tracking the risk trade and making small gains. It's up 16 pips to 0.6742 which is a session high and narrowly above Friday's US highs.

There's room for more of a retracement here as other markets completely wipe out Friday's decline.

AUDUSD 10 mins
