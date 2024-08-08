The risk mood continues to improve in US markets with the S&P 500 extending gains to 1.6%.

In turn, that's helped to boost AUD/USD to the best levels of the day. The pair is now up 55 pips and threatening the weekly high and the best levels since July 24.

AUDUSD 30 minutes
AUD/USD 30 minutes

A break higher could catalyze into a larger bounce from the rout down to 0.6345 from 0.6780. These current levels mark the 50% retracement of that decline with the 61.8% level at 0.6632 and that's a reasonable target if the momentum higher continues.