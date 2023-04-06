AUDUSD 10 minute

Sentiment has stabled after worsening in markets and the US dollar has flattened out after strengthening. AUD/USD threatened to break the lows of the week after a strong start on Monday but has held so far.

If the lows break, it will be the worst levels since March 27 and that comes after a six-week high on Monday. AUD has been especially soft this week after the RBA held rates unchanged and moved to the sidelines.

At the moment, it's a choppy market with bonds bouncing around ahead of an early close for the long weekend at 2 pm ET. Flows are a major factor at the moment with tomorrow's non-farm payrolls set to land in a market that's mostly closed.