The 'partials' (i.e. the contributors to GDP such as inventories, net exports for example) have been a touch stronger than expected. Which augers well for a good growth story, although expectations are for not as strong as Q2.

Consensus is for +0.7% q/q (Q2 was +0.9%):

The Reserve Bank of Australia remains on a rate hike path, they hiked by 25bp yesterday: