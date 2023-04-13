The March Labour Force Survey is due at 0130 GMT, which is 9.30pm US Eastern time. 11.30 am Sydney time.

You'll note that the jobless rate in the previous report, for fenr, was 3.5%.

National Australia Bank point out that February jobless rate was, 3.54% ungrounded, and thus:

the barrier to a tick higher in unemployment is small

Despite this NAB are forecasting 3.5%. As is Westpac.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia are forecasting: