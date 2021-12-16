Employment Change: +366.1K for a huge, huge beat

expected 200K, prior -46.3K

Unemployment Rate: 4.6% also for an enormous beat

expected 5.0%, prior 5.2%

Full-Time Employment Change: +128.3K

prior was -40.4K

Part-Time Employment Change: K

prior was -5.9K

Participation Rate: 66.1% showing a big influx of participants into the jobs market. This makes the drop in the jobless rate even more impressive.

expected 65.5%, prior was 64.7%

A very strong jobs report indeed, reopening in Australia's two largest population states a key driver of course.