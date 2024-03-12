National Australia Bank (NAB) February 2024 business survey:

Business Confidence 0

  • prior 1

Business Conditions 10

  • prior 7
  • compares favourably with its long-run average of +7

Sub measures:

  • business sales +5 points to +14
  • profitability +3 points to +9
  • employment +1 point to +6
  • Capacity utilisation 83.4%, from 83.7%
  • Quarterly growth in purchase costs +1.8% in February
  • Growth in retail prices +1.4%, from +0.9%

NAB comments:

  • "It is really too early to say if this is just a temporary lift or the beginning of a more meaningful turnaround,"
  • "Cost pressures clearly remain elevated for businesses and it appears there is still some scope for firms to pass this through to output prices"
  • "These results are a good reminder that a lot of the progress on inflation to date has been driven by the improvement in the global supply environment and from here, the improvement is unlikely to be linear"
