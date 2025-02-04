Australian (final) January Services PMI 51.2

Final Composite is 51.1

preliminary was 50.3

prior 50.2

The report from S&P Global notes that Australia's service sector is steadily gaining momentum, achieving a full year of monthly growth in business activity by January.

Both activity and new orders increased at a quicker pace, and business confidence continued to improve. This supported a return to employment growth, though some companies remain hesitant to hire, partly due to cost concerns.

At the same time, inflationary pressures kept rising in January. Businesses are likely hoping these cost pressures will ease before they begin to negatively impact demand.

