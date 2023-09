Judo Bank / S&P Global Australian PMIs for August, the final results:

Services 47.8 vs. prior 47.9

Composite 48.0 vs. prior 48.2

The Manufacturing was published last week:

The preliminaries are here:

All three firmly in contraction does not auger well. On Wednesday this week we'll get Q2 GDP, which is not shaping up too well. At the rate the PMIs are heading Q3 won't be much improvement.

Coming up later today is the RBA statement: