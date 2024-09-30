Judo Bank / S&P Global for September 2024

46.7

In summary from the report:

  • Manufacturing sector weakened to cyclical lows through September.
  • Demand is soft, with elevated business cost pressures.
  • Manufacturing PMI index at lowest since 2016, excluding the pandemic start.
  • Output and new orders are significantly below the neutral level of 50.
  • Sector has been in contraction for eight months, with reduced employment (index averaging 47.9).
  • Input and output price pressures back to pre-pandemic averages, but margin pressures remain significant.
  • Supply chain issues persist, with delivery times below pre-pandemic levels for three months.
  • Business expectations for the next 12 months remain optimistic but below pre-pandemic averages.
  • Challenging conditions in late 2024, influenced by weak construction activity and soft consumer markets.
  • Some improvement may come from household stimulus and population growth, but overall conditions remain subdued.
Australia September 2024 manufacturing pmi final 2