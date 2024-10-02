The preliminary readings for September are here:
Finals are, services 50.5
- composite 49.6
In brief from the report:
- Final September PMI confirms sluggish economic growth, similar to Flash release.
- Services sector continues expanding, increasing staffing, but at a slower pace than early 2024.
- Business cost pressures remain, harder to pass on to consumers.
- Service sector activity remains above neutral but has slowed, with new business index averaging 51.4 in the last three months.
- Limited economic boost from tax cuts and stimulus; RBA likely to maintain cash rate.
- Employment growth in services sector slowing; public sector demand helps offset private sector decline.
- Output price pressures falling, but input costs still high, limiting profitability.
- Business outlook depends on household spending rebound in FY25.