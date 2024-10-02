The preliminary readings for September are here:

Finals are, services 50.5

  • composite 49.6

In brief from the report:

  • Final September PMI confirms sluggish economic growth, similar to Flash release.
  • Services sector continues expanding, increasing staffing, but at a slower pace than early 2024.
  • Business cost pressures remain, harder to pass on to consumers.
  • Service sector activity remains above neutral but has slowed, with new business index averaging 51.4 in the last three months.
  • Limited economic boost from tax cuts and stimulus; RBA likely to maintain cash rate.
  • Employment growth in services sector slowing; public sector demand helps offset private sector decline.
  • Output price pressures falling, but input costs still high, limiting profitability.
  • Business outlook depends on household spending rebound in FY25.
