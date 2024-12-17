Headlines via Reuters:

More from the report, in brief:

Budget Deficit Outlook : 2024/25 deficit revised to A$26.9 billion , improved from A$28.3 billion projected in May. Deficits expected to worsen: A$46.9 billion in 2025/26 and A$38.4 billion in 2026/27. Total deficits over three years to 2027/28 now projected at A$117 billion (A$23 billion worse than May).

GDP and Economic Growth : GDP growth forecast cut to 1.75% for 2024/25 (from 2.0% in May). Growth to recover to 2.25% in 2025/26.

Unemployment Rate : Expected to stay steady at 4.5% from 2024/25 through 2026/27.

Net Debt : Projected to rise to A$1.16 trillion by 2027/28, or 36.7% of GDP . Up from an expected A$940 billion this year.

Key Drivers of Deficits : Increased spending on health , cost-of-living relief, and veterans' care. Automatic spending increases in pensions , Medicare, and medicines.

Economic Challenges : Public spending has prevented recession amid weak private sector growth. Commodity export revenues downgraded due to sluggish demand in China , affecting iron ore prices .

Labor Market and Wages : Wage growth downgraded to 3.0% , countering government claims of stronger pay growth.

RBA Policy : Economic slowdown prompted the Reserve Bank of Australia to signal possible rate cuts, holding rates steady at 4.35% this year.



Australian Treasurer Chalmers.

The indications from today's release show its estimated that the budget will not return to surplus for at least a decade.