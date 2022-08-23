The background to this is the previous Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, secretly appointed himself as minister to numerous portfolios. Yes, secretly. Morrison lost the election in May and the news of his secret anointing of himself hit in the past week or so.

The flow on effect is now that Australia's Commonwealth Ombudsman has called for a review of every senior Federal appointment under Scott Morrison. The concerns centre on key officials having been illegally appointed to multiple jobs, over 7 years. Hundreds of top officials may be audited.

I suspect the AUD impact will be negligible, but just a heads up regardless.

Morrison in parliament. With a lump of coal.