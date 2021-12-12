Australia's Treasurer Frydenberg will announce later today a six-month extension to the existing loan guarantee scheme for small to medium-sized businesses due to expire at the end of December.

this will take the scheme to just beyond May 2022

the extended program will see the current 80% government guarantee drop to 50%

Treasury expects on current trends up to 24,000 small businesses could be expected to take up new loans, which are capped at $5m each

Info via local media here in Australia.