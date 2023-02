more to come

Australian Private Capital Expenditure for Q4 2022 +2.2% q/q

expected +1.3%, prior -0.6%

Building capex + 3.6%

prior +0.5%

Equipment, plant and machinery capex +0.6%

prior -1.6%

Estimate 1 for 2023-24 is $129.7b. This is 11.1% higher than Estimate 1 for 2022-23

--

Via the Australian Bureau of Statistics, graph on Expenditures vs Estimates: