Australian home loans value (September 2024) -0.3%

expected +1.0%, prior +2.1%

Owner-occupier loan value +0.1%

prior +2.4%

Investor loan value -1.0%

prior +1.8%

***

Also data for Household spending +0.4% m/m in September

prior +0.2%

+1.3% y/y

prior +2.7%

***

AUD/USD little changed.