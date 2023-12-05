The data is for November, not October. This data from AiG used to be a focus but the S&P Global PMIs are now more closely watched.

Key points from the report:

  • The Ai Group Australian Industry Index sank deeper into contraction in November on the back of falling demand and activity.
  • The activity/sales, new orders and input volumes indicators all materially fell in the month. Employment increased marginally.
  • November is the lowest Aii reading since June 2020. On a trend basis, all four activity indicators point to contractionary conditions.
  • Upstream manufacturers showed improvement, but consumer facing industries (food and construction) posted large declines.
  • November saw a modest increase in input costs, but a decline in sales price and average wage indicators.
Australia pmi aig 06 December 2023

Coming up today is GDP data for Q3, expected to have slipped back from the Q2 reading: