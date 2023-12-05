The data is for November, not October. This data from AiG used to be a focus but the S&P Global PMIs are now more closely watched.

Key points from the report:

The Ai Group Australian Industry Index sank deeper into contraction in November on the back of falling demand and activity.

The activity/sales, new orders and input volumes indicators all materially fell in the month. Employment increased marginally.

November is the lowest Aii reading since June 2020. On a trend basis, all four activity indicators point to contractionary conditions.

Upstream manufacturers showed improvement, but consumer facing industries (food and construction) posted large declines.

November saw a modest increase in input costs, but a decline in sales price and average wage indicators.

Coming up today is GDP data for Q3, expected to have slipped back from the Q2 reading: