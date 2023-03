Building permits data can be 'lumpy', with multi-unit approvals varying month to month.

But there's lumpy and there's this. Minus 27 odd per cent is a huge slump in a month, cushioned somewhat by the +18 % the previous month.

Permits have been on a downward slope as the Reserve Bank of Australia have hiked rates, making development more expensive, at the margin. Along with all the other inflation-driven surging costs to builders.