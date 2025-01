Australia Westpac Consumer Confidence for January 2024

-0.7% m/m

prior –2.0%

The index drops to 92.1

prior 92.8

This is a monthly report. We had the weekly confidence data earlier, dropping also:

The big news, moving markets, is not this data, it's the 'gradual' tariff plan news:

The USD is weaker on this catalyst. AUD/USD higher, for example: