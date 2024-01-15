Westpac Consumer Confidence / Melbourne Institute monthly index.

Down 1.3% on the month to 81.0

Its been below 100, ie pessimists outnumbering optimists, since February 2022.

WPAC comment:

The latest January read is in the bottom 7% of all observations since the survey was first run in the mid-1970s.

Earlier today we had the weekly survey with drop also:

AUD/USD is lower, but its on the back of a small dricft out of 'risk' due to missile attacks in the Middle East. Link and more info can be found here: