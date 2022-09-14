The data is due at 0130 GMT:

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.

Via Westpac on what to expect, analysts are looking for a huge +110K jobs gain (vs. that +35K consensus in the table above) with "risk skewed to upside".

On the unemployment rate, WPAC is looking for the participation rate to rise after its drop in the July figures, which will hold the jobless rate unchanged at 3.4%