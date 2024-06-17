Some local Australian data, ANZ-Indeed Australian Job Ads for May 2024:

  • -2.1% m/m
  • -18.1% y/y

Says ANZ on the release:

  • -23.9% from its peak in November 2022
  • still more than 20% above pre-pandemic levels
  • "The (revised) ANZ-Indeed Australian Job Ads series shows a softening over 2024, with an 8.2% fall since the end of last year. Other data also show the labour market is cooling, but only gradually"
Australia job ads May 2024 2

Last week we had official employment data, still strong but not as strong as it was:

AUD/USD is on its low for the session, down a little to 0.6601