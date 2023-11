ANZ-Indeed Australian Job Ads index fell its hardest, down 3% m/m, in 26 months and to its lowest since January 2022.

Earlier from Australia we had a hopeful sign of moderating inflation:

The Reserve Bank of Australia meet on Tuesday and a rate hike is widely expected, although market pricing is not as sure as analysts are. The two data points today are not high priority but are nevertheless not smoking guns for a rate hike either.

AUD is little changed.