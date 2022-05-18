The report is due at 0130GMT.

This snapshot (below) is from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.

  • The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.
  • The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.
Australia jobs 19 May 2022

Westpac are looking for a below-consensus headline result:

  • Given that weekly payrolls suggest weather and holiday events dampened jobs growth in April, Westpac anticipates employment to lift by 20k for the month.
  • The participation rate holding flat at 66.4% should see unemployment rate move downwards (Westpac f/c: 3.9%).