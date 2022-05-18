The report is due at 0130GMT.
This snapshot (below) is from the ForexLive economic data calendar
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.
- The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.
Westpac are looking for a below-consensus headline result:
- Given that weekly payrolls suggest weather and holiday events dampened jobs growth in April, Westpac anticipates employment to lift by 20k for the month.
- The participation rate holding flat at 66.4% should see unemployment rate move downwards (Westpac f/c: 3.9%).