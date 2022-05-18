The report is due at 0130GMT.

Westpac are looking for a below-consensus headline result:

Given that weekly payrolls suggest weather and holiday events dampened jobs growth in April, Westpac anticipates employment to lift by 20k for the month.

The participation rate holding flat at 66.4% should see unemployment rate move downwards (Westpac f/c: 3.9%).