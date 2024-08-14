The Australian labour market report is due at 11.30 am Sydney time

0130 GMT

2130 US Eastern time (on Wednesday)

The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.1%.

Yesterday a private survey from, Roy Morgan, published their July unemployment report:

'Real' unemployment rate surges to 10.1% (up 1.8 percentage points)

Total unemployed reaches 1,597,000 (highest since August 2023)

Part-time employment plummets by 176,000 to 4,765,000

Overall employment drops by 152,000 to 14,155,000

Combined unemployment and underemployment rate spikes to 19.8% (up 2.5 percentage points)

Key takeaways:

Post-mid-year sales slump hits part-time jobs hard

Full-time employment sees marginal gain (+24,000)

Labor market struggling to absorb rapid population growth

Roy Morgan figures significantly higher than official ABS unemployment rate of 4.1%

The report adds: