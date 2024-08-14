The Australian labour market report is due at 11.30 am Sydney time

  • 0130 GMT
  • 2130 US Eastern time (on Wednesday)

The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.1%.

Australia employment report July 2024 preview 2

Yesterday a private survey from, Roy Morgan, published their July unemployment report:

  • 'Real' unemployment rate surges to 10.1% (up 1.8 percentage points)
  • Total unemployed reaches 1,597,000 (highest since August 2023)
  • Part-time employment plummets by 176,000 to 4,765,000
  • Overall employment drops by 152,000 to 14,155,000
  • Combined unemployment and underemployment rate spikes to 19.8% (up 2.5 percentage points)

Key takeaways:

  • Post-mid-year sales slump hits part-time jobs hard
  • Full-time employment sees marginal gain (+24,000)
  • Labor market struggling to absorb rapid population growth
  • Roy Morgan figures significantly higher than official ABS unemployment rate of 4.1%

The report adds:

  • Roy Morgan’s unemployment figure of 10.1% is clearly more than double the ABS estimate of 4.1% for June but is approaching the combined ABS unemployment and under-employment figure of 10.6%.