jobs report due from Australia

Preview comments via CBA:

We expect a modest gain in employment in December of +20k after a large 61.5k lift in November.

Trend employment growth has slowed, as have forward looking indicators of labour demand.

We expect the participation rate to remain unchanged at a record high of 67.2% which would see the unemployment rate remain steady at 3.9%.

Scotia: