The economic calendar picks up in the Asia-Pacific region as we remain on high alert around USD/JPY hitting 150.00.

First up is the 2350 GMT (850 am in Tokyo) release of China trade balance data for September. The falling yen is a problem for import costs and a deficit of 2.167 trillion yen is expected.

The main event comes at 0030 GMT with the Australian September jobs report. The conensus is +25.0 with the unemployment rate steady at 3.5%.

See Greg's preview:

Next will be the PBOC's loan prime rate sdecision at 0115 GMT with no change to the 1-year rate of 3.65% or the 5-year rate of 4.30% expected.