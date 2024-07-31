S&P Global / Judo Bank Australian Manufacturing PMI for July 2024

From the report, key findings:

  • Manufacturing output decline accelerates amid falling new orders
  • Export orders contract at fastest pace in four years
  • Job shedding unfolds at quickest rate since June 2020

In summary:

  • Output and new orders are at cyclical low levels, indicating a slowdown in manufacturing.
  • Employment index below 50 suggests job shedding, potentially due to structural changes.
  • Input prices remain stable but elevated
  • Output price inflation is low, aligning with RBA's inflation target.
  • Low inventory levels reflect caution in production.
