Another strong employment report from Australia.

Employment +58.2k

expected +20.0k, prior +50.2k

Unemployment Rate 4.2%

expected 4.1%, prior 4.1%

Participation Rate 67.1%

expected 66.9%, prior 66.9%

Full Time Employment +60.5k

prior + 43.3k

While the unemployment rate rose, so did jobs added - the higher participation rate will be pointed at for the jobless jump.

At the margin another reason for the Reserve Bank of Australia to h