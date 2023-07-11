National Australia Bank Business Survey for June 2023
Business conditions 0.0
- prior -3.0
Business conditions 9.0
- prior 9.0
Subindexes in the month
- sales down a point to a still-strong +14
- employment index unchanged at +5
- profits +2 to +9
- forward orders +3 to -2
NAB comments:
- "Business conditions have eased notably since January but remain above their long run average, a sign of ongoing resilience"
- "We continue to see warning signs in the survey about the outlook for growth but as of June firms were yet to see a real deterioration"
More:
- Labour costs +2.6% q/q
- Input cost growth +2.3% q/q
- Capacity utilisation fell to 83.5%, its lowest since early last year.
AUD/USD update, not a lot changed on the data: