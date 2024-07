Another strong employment report from Australia.

Jobs added is more than double the central estimate, most of them full time (over 40K in June and May).

A little gloss taken off by the rise in the unemployment rate. Its rising from near 50 year lows, and the participation rate is up, so on the whole not too bad at all (except if you're unemployed, of course).

AUD/USD popped a few points and as I update is around 0.6728 or so vs 0.6722 going into the report.