Survey results for manufacturing and construction indexes for May 2023 from the Australian Industry Group.

AiG Manufacturing Index -5.1

prior -20.2

Construction -6.36

prior -12.4

More board 'Australian Industry Index" is -10.9

prior -20.2

---

From the report:

Key findings

The contraction in Australian industry indicated by Ai Group’s Australian Industry Index eased somewhat after a steep fall in April, but the index remains in overall contraction.

The employment indicator fell into negative territory in May, following similar falls for new orders (in March) and activity/sales (in April).

Price indicators eased from very high levels, consistent with inflationary pressures having peaked. However, price indicators remain very elevated over neutral.

All industrial subsectors are reported as being in contraction. Upstream manufacturers reported steep declines, while the decline among downstream manufacturing respondents eased.

Capacity utilisation grew marginally to 82.8%, reflecting ongoing labour and supply chain shortages.

No AUD impact from these data points.