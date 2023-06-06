Survey results for manufacturing and construction indexes for May 2023 from the Australian Industry Group.

AiG Manufacturing Index -5.1

  • prior -20.2

Construction -6.36

  • prior -12.4

More board 'Australian Industry Index" is -10.9

  • prior -20.2

---

From the report:

Key findings

  • The contraction in Australian industry indicated by Ai Group’s Australian Industry Index eased somewhat after a steep fall in April, but the index remains in overall contraction.
  • The employment indicator fell into negative territory in May, following similar falls for new orders (in March) and activity/sales (in April).
  • Price indicators eased from very high levels, consistent with inflationary pressures having peaked. However, price indicators remain very elevated over neutral.
  • All industrial subsectors are reported as being in contraction. Upstream manufacturers reported steep declines, while the decline among downstream manufacturing respondents eased.
  • Capacity utilisation grew marginally to 82.8%, reflecting ongoing labour and supply chain shortages.

No AUD impact from these data points.

Australia p[rices and wages 07 June 2023